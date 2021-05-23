EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.67 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.41. 494,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.66. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

