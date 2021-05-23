PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $55.00 at KeyCorp

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cannonball Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PubMatic stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 361,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,099. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 75.22.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $3,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $5,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

