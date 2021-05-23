PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $55.00 at KeyCorp

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cannonball Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.
PubMatic stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 361,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,099. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 75.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $3,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $5,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
