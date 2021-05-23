Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.15.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.28. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

