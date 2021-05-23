Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $163,482.10 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $119.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

