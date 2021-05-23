PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT Raised to $11.00 at Chardan Capital

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.35.
Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,932,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $8.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $96,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
