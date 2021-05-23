PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT Raised to $11.00 at Chardan Capital

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.35.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,932,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $96,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.