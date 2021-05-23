Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 786,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 78,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

