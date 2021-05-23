Jerome J. Dorlack Sells 4,500 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 808,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,560. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Adient by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $9,070,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

