Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.69.

BMO traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.74. 793,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $103.42.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

