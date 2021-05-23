Canaccord Genuity Trims 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price to $56.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,444. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,853 shares of company stock worth $6,749,616.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after purchasing an additional 477,435 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $171,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

