Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,425 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,618 shares of company stock worth $10,320,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $121.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.10. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

