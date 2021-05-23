Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vector Group worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vector Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

NYSE VGR opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.