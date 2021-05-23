Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 11,158 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 87.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $44,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,809. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

