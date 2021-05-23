Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

