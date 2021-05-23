Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 230.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Unisys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 271,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,304. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.