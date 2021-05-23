Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 83,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

