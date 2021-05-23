B. Riley Boosts Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $33.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Guess' alerts:

NYSE GES traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. 642,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $648.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,813,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Guess’ by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 274,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Guess’ by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.