Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Poly is experiencing tightness in its supply chain due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, which is expected to hurt its near-term revenues. It depends on a limited group of suppliers for critical hardware components. The company faces stiff competition across all end markets, which often leads to intense price wars. It has a huge debt burden and is reeling under pressure to meet its financial obligations. Poly faces risks associated with product development. Fluctuations in commodity pricing for various components pose another concern. High research and development cost further strain margins. However, it reported healthy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has taken concrete steps to control costs and make disciplined investments in new products.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.93 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Plantronics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,929,000 after purchasing an additional 360,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,893,000 after purchasing an additional 840,782 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Plantronics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plantronics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

