4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of FDMT stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 74,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,962. The firm has a market cap of $706.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

