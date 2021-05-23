Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Shares of IMUX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 101,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,331. The company has a market cap of $292.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.07. Immunic has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Immunic by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 45,018.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.