Lee A. Daniels Sells 983 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ENSG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 138,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.