Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,723,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

