SVB Leerink Trims Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Target Price to $30.00

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 82,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $341.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.10. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

