Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 66,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.64.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.