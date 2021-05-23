ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $57.00 at KeyCorp

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. 562,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.62. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 25.92.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 881 shares of company stock worth $43,956.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

