Loop Capital Boosts The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $370.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.70.

NYSE HD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $315.77. 3,920,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $5,189,000. Rollins Financial raised its position in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $9,693,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

