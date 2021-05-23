Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

FUV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 548,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $293.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

