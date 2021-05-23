Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) PT at GBX 237.50

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

A number of research firms recently commented on LMP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday.

LMP traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 228.40 ($2.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,519. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.50 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

