Morgan Stanley Raises Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $60.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Athene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.91.

NYSE:ATH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. 1,038,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. Athene has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock worth $2,263,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

