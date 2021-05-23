Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.77.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 11,336,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 108,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 191.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 363,661 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

