Hyper Finance Trading Down 71.4% Over Last Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 71.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $785.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00409885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00052178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00188228 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.50 or 0.00746859 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

