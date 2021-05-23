Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,866.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 51.9% against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $128.77 or 0.00377901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $1,866.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.48 or 0.00779093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00076473 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

