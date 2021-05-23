Redd (RDD) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,176.68 or 1.00295215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00070226 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

