Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $150.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on U. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.10.

U stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,214. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $121.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,914 shares of company stock valued at $64,603,113 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Unity Software by 61.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $307,805,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

