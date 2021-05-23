JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Panmure Gordon cut Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

HCXLF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

