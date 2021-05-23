Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 993,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,223. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

