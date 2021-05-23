Credit Suisse Group Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $105.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

YETI stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.58. 1,749,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,396 shares of company stock worth $8,153,178. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

