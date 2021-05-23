Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.04. 161,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 455,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

