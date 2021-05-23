Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 1%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) shares fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $2.07. 28,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 71,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a market cap of $62.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Know Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

