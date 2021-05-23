Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 12,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 62,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Revival Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

