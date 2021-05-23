Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 3,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68.

About Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

