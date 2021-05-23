Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $409.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.22 and a 200 day moving average of $359.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

