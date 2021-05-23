Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $275.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.93.

SNOW stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.42. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

