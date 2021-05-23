Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $22,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REZI. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:REZI opened at $29.04 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

