GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.32. 1,585,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,329. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 149.28 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

