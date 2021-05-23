Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Quanta Services stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.