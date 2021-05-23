Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,311.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,207.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

