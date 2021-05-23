Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,619 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 29,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.45.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

