Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,615 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 164,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 733,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 411,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

