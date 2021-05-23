Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target to $15.00

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of DMS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 52,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,124. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of Digital Media Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

