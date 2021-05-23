Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.68. The company had a trading volume of 545,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,019. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

